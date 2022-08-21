The yatra to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district saw several disruptions over the weekend due to incessant rain in the region. The Yatra is all set to resume this morning after it was suspended on Saturday evening over bad weather. “Following inclement weather conditions, the yatra has been suspended till the morning of August 21,” said a statement by the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine board.

The update comes amid flood-like situations on the Vaishno Devi track on Friday which led to the suspension of yatra on Friday night. Over 1,500 devotees were allowed to resume the journey on the old track at in Katra, the base camp for the yatra on Saturday morning, but hours after the yatra resumed, it to be called off again in the evening over persistent rain. According to officials, police and CRPF along with Disaster Management teams and medical units have been kept on alert to respond to any emergency situations.

The Himkoti or the battery car track which is also known as the new track, remained shut due to an ongoing clearance operation. Helicopter services too remained suspended due to bad weather, according to officials.

According to pilgrims, there was panic after yatris witnessed scenes of water gushing down the hill, but the shrine board management assured that they are worked overtime for the safety of yatris. The yatra to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine began one month ago amid tight security by CRPF, the army and the local police.

