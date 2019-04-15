English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vaishno Devi's Katra Base Camp on High Alert After Suspicious Movement
Some suspects were seen moving near the base camp after which the security was stepped up, sources told News18.
An aerial view of the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.
Jammu: A high alert was sounded on Monday near Jammu & Kashmir's Katra Base Camp of Vaishno Devi Shrine following suspicious movement.
Some suspects were seen moving near the base camp after which the security was stepped up, sources told News18. Katra town acts as a base camp for pilgrims visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Trikuta Hills.
Similar intelligence inputs were received on April 5. However, due to strict vigil of the forces, no untoward incident occurred.
In 2003, at least six devotees, including a child, were killed and 48 injured, in twin powerful explosions set off by militants at Banganga, two kilometres from Katra, on way to Vaishno Devi shrine.
First attack occurred when a large number of devotees had gathered for food at a community kitchen (langar), while second blast went off at the same spot within ten minutes of the first strike.
Big Breakimg;— News18 Jammu (@News18Jammu) April 15, 2019
High alert in Katra Base Camp of Holy Maa Vaishno Devi Shrine after suspect movement / Sources
