1-min read

Vaishno Devi's Katra Base Camp on High Alert After Suspicious Movement

Some suspects were seen moving near the base camp after which the security was stepped up, sources told News18.

News18.com

Updated:April 15, 2019, 9:48 PM IST
An aerial view of the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.
Jammu: A high alert was sounded on Monday near Jammu & Kashmir's Katra Base Camp of Vaishno Devi Shrine following suspicious movement.

Some suspects were seen moving near the base camp after which the security was stepped up, sources told News18. Katra town acts as a base camp for pilgrims visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Trikuta Hills.

Similar intelligence inputs were received on April 5. However, due to strict vigil of the forces, no untoward incident occurred.

In 2003, at least six devotees, including a child, were killed and 48 injured, in twin powerful explosions set off by militants at Banganga, two kilometres from Katra, on way to Vaishno Devi shrine.

First attack occurred when a large number of devotees had gathered for food at a community kitchen (langar), while second blast went off at the same spot within ten minutes of the first strike.


