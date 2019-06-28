Take the pledge to vote

Vajpayee Refused Permission to IAF to Cross LoC During Kargil Conflict: Former Air Chief

Though he asked for Vajpayee's permission, Tipnis said he wanted to know from General Malik if the ground forces could do without the use of Air Force.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2019, 10:02 PM IST
File photo of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
File photo of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
New Delhi: During the Kargil conflict, the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was reluctant to use the Air Force and refused to give it permission to cross the Line of Control, former Air Chief Anil Tipnis said on Friday.

Speaking at the launch of a book titled 'A Prime Minister to remember- Memories of a military chief', penned by former Navy chief Sushil Kumar, Tipnis recalled a meeting he and the then army chief Ved Malik had with Vajpayee during the 1999 Kargil fighting.

Tipnis said Vajpayee wanted to know from General Malik if the ground forces could do without the use of Air Force.

"Even before Ved Malik could respond, I chipped in saying the Army needs it and we are ready. The Prime Minister was pensive for a few moments and then said 'kal subah shuruwat kariyega (begin tomorrow morning)," Tipnis said.

He also spoke about asking for Vajpayee's permission to cross the LoC.

"In a voice firmer than I had ever heard... (Vajpayee said) 'No, we will not cross the Line of Control'," Tipnis said.

He said the Indian Air Force was ready to join the Army in the operation at a short notice of six hours.

Admiral (Retd.) Sushil Kumar, who was navy chief at the time of Kargil conflict, said Vajpayee turned a "strategic loss" to a massive victory. Lt General (Retd.) Chandra Shekhar, who served as vice chief of army, also lauded Vajpayee's role during the Kargil conflict.

"The Kargil war demonstrated the Indian resolve and the close synergy among the three services," he added.

