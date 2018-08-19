Vajpayee's Asthi Visarjan by BJP Leaders in Haridwar Today; Ashes to be Immersed in '100 Sacred Rivers'

The "asthi visarjan" (immersion of ashes in river) ritual of the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be held on Sunday in Haridwar, the BJP has said, adding that the same ritual, thereafter, will be performed in 100 other "sacred rivers" of the country.The immersion ceremony in Haridwar on Sunday will be attended by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat among others, BJP leader Bhupender Yadav told reporters."They will leave from Jolly Grant Airport of Dehradun in the morning and the ritual will be performed in Haridwar in the afternoon," BJP spokesperson Bhupender Yadav told the media.One of the most charismatic leaders in independent India, Vajpayee passed away on Thursday at the age of 93. He was cremated with full state honours at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal in the national capital on Friday.Yadav said an all-party prayer meeting for the BJP stalwart will be held on August 20 and another such meeting will be organised in Lucknow on August 23 since Vajpayee's appeal cut across political divide.Apart from the home minister and Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Vajpayee's relatives will attend the Lucknow prayer meeting, he said, adding that the former prime minister's ashes will also be immersed in the Gomati river there.The prayer meeting in Delhi will be attended by leaders from different political parties and noted citizens, Yadav said."His (Vajpayee's) ashes will be immersed in various sacred rivers across the country and the 'asthi kalash' taken to all the districts headquarters and state capitals. Prayer meetings will take place in the state capitals, district headquarters and at the panchayat level," he added.