English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Vajpayee's Asthi Visarjan by BJP Leaders in Haridwar Today; Ashes to be Immersed in '100 Sacred Rivers'
The immersion ceremony in Haridwar on Sunday will be attended by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat among others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers condolences to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul and granddaughter Niharika Bhhatacharya during his cremation with full state honour, at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal in New Delhi on Friday, Aug 17, 2018. (PIB Photo via PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The "asthi visarjan" (immersion of ashes in river) ritual of the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be held on Sunday in Haridwar, the BJP has said, adding that the same ritual, thereafter, will be performed in 100 other "sacred rivers" of the country.
The immersion ceremony in Haridwar on Sunday will be attended by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat among others, BJP leader Bhupender Yadav told reporters.
"They will leave from Jolly Grant Airport of Dehradun in the morning and the ritual will be performed in Haridwar in the afternoon," BJP spokesperson Bhupender Yadav told the media.
One of the most charismatic leaders in independent India, Vajpayee passed away on Thursday at the age of 93. He was cremated with full state honours at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal in the national capital on Friday.
Yadav said an all-party prayer meeting for the BJP stalwart will be held on August 20 and another such meeting will be organised in Lucknow on August 23 since Vajpayee's appeal cut across political divide.
Apart from the home minister and Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Vajpayee's relatives will attend the Lucknow prayer meeting, he said, adding that the former prime minister's ashes will also be immersed in the Gomati river there.
The prayer meeting in Delhi will be attended by leaders from different political parties and noted citizens, Yadav said.
"His (Vajpayee's) ashes will be immersed in various sacred rivers across the country and the 'asthi kalash' taken to all the districts headquarters and state capitals. Prayer meetings will take place in the state capitals, district headquarters and at the panchayat level," he added.
Also Watch
The immersion ceremony in Haridwar on Sunday will be attended by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat among others, BJP leader Bhupender Yadav told reporters.
"They will leave from Jolly Grant Airport of Dehradun in the morning and the ritual will be performed in Haridwar in the afternoon," BJP spokesperson Bhupender Yadav told the media.
One of the most charismatic leaders in independent India, Vajpayee passed away on Thursday at the age of 93. He was cremated with full state honours at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal in the national capital on Friday.
Yadav said an all-party prayer meeting for the BJP stalwart will be held on August 20 and another such meeting will be organised in Lucknow on August 23 since Vajpayee's appeal cut across political divide.
Apart from the home minister and Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Vajpayee's relatives will attend the Lucknow prayer meeting, he said, adding that the former prime minister's ashes will also be immersed in the Gomati river there.
The prayer meeting in Delhi will be attended by leaders from different political parties and noted citizens, Yadav said.
"His (Vajpayee's) ashes will be immersed in various sacred rivers across the country and the 'asthi kalash' taken to all the districts headquarters and state capitals. Prayer meetings will take place in the state capitals, district headquarters and at the panchayat level," he added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nick Jonas On Engagement With Priyanka Chopra: Congratulates Himself on Landing Mrs Jonas
- Karan Johar Brews Bollywood Gossip in New Season of Koffee With Karan
- Atalji Used To Call Me Kalicharan: Shatrughan Sinha on His Relationship with Late PM
- Project Dragonfly: Google Employees Aren't Impressed, But Will Conscience Trump Money Matters?
- Asian Games Success Key to World Cup Podium Dreams: Harendra
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...