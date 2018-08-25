GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Vajpayee's Niece Seeks Resignation of Ministers Caught Laughing at Condolence Meet

The video which has gone viral shows Agriculture Minister Brijmohan Agrawal and Health Minister Ajay Chandrakar talking to each other and laughing while sitting on the stage during the condolence meet for Vajpayee here on August 23.

PTI

Updated:August 25, 2018, 9:12 PM IST
Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla speaking to CNN-News18.
Raipur: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla on Saturday demanded the resignation of two Chhattisgarh ministers who were seen laughing in a purported video of a condolence meeting held for the late BJP stalwart.

Shukla, who is now with the Congress, said she was pained by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers' behaviour.

"They have no respect for Bharat Ratna Atalji who formed their state," she said, speaking at a press conference.

Chhattisgarh came into existence when Vajpayee was the prime minister.

Shukla, a former BJP MP from Janjgir-Champa in Chhattisgarh, quit the saffron party ahead of 2013 Assembly polls and joined the Congress later.

If the top leadership of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi respect Vajpayee, they should ask the ministers to step down, or sack both of them, she said.

This is necessary so that the next generation of BJP leaders learn how to behave at a condolence meeting, she said.

While the video drew criticism from the Congress, there was no reaction from the state BJP leadership.

Shukla also accused the BJP of politicising Vajpayee's death in view of coming Assembly elections in the state

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
