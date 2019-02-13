Valentine’s Day 2019: Thundershower, Light Rain Expected in Delhi

It was a partly cloudy on Wednesday morning in Delhi, with the minimum temperature settling one notch above the average for the season at 11.4 degrees Celsius.Relative humidity was 98 per cent, at 8.30 AM, said a MeT department official.Generally cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain or thundershowers by the night are forecast for the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.On Tuesday, the minimum and maximum temperatures settled at 10.6 and 23.6 degrees Celsius respectively.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.