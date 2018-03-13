English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Valiant Army Jawans Rescue 680 Stranded Tourists in Blizzard-hit Arunachal Pradesh
Despite low visibility and treacherous weather conditions, the team of army rescuers managed to help struggling drivers and rescued a one-and-a-half year old child and a 72-year-old woman, who were rushed to an army hospital in a critical condition.
Three Army teams worked relentlessly for more than seven hours in sub zero temperatures to rescue the stranded people at Sela Pass in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday. (Photo courtesy: EasternCommand_IA@easterncomd)
Itanagar: In a daring operation, Army jawans rescued 680 people who were stranded at Sela Pass in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh due to unexpected blizzard conditions on Monday.
Heavy snowfall and blizzard struck areas along the Bomdilla-Dirang-Sela-Tawang road in Arunachal Pradesh, the only road artery to the strategic town of Tawang, bringing it to a standstill and leaving commuters facing travel disruption.
At least 300 vehicles were stuck on frozen roads in sub-zero temperatures.
Most of the vehicles were devoid of snow chains and had to be tugged out by the army troops as drivers found it hard to navigate in the blizzard with hundreds of vehicles stuck in the 5km stretch of snow on both sides of Sela Pass at an altitude of 13,000 feet.
At least 300 vehicles were stuck on frozen roads in sub-zero temperatures. (Photo courtesy: EasternCommand_IA@easterncomd)
Bhavesh Dutta, a tourist from Jessore Road in North Kolkata, said, "We were stuck in snow on our way to Tawang with no mobile network. It was really scary. All we could do was pray for safety, and suddenly some army jawans arrived and helped us through the blizzard."
Rescue operations began from 3:30 pm on Monday and continued till late in the night. Despite low visibility and treacherous weather conditions, the team of army rescuers managed to help struggling drivers and rescued a one-and-a-half year old child and a 72-year-old woman, who were rushed to an army hospital in a critical condition.
Another tourist, D Bose from Kolkata said, "I was stuck on the road for almost 10 hours. We were not expecting a blizzard. The wind was strong and it was pretty poor visibility at that time. Thankfully, the army came to our rescue."
The rescue effort lasted for almost seven hours. Army sources said the traffic has been cleared, but the road at various points remains covered in snow.
Weather warnings have been issued for tourists travelling to high-altitude areas of Arunachal in the wake of heavy snowfall and storm. Forecasters have predicted more snow and howling winds in areas around Sela.
Last year, the army had rescued 127 tourists stranded at Sela Pass.
Also Watch
Heavy snowfall and blizzard struck areas along the Bomdilla-Dirang-Sela-Tawang road in Arunachal Pradesh, the only road artery to the strategic town of Tawang, bringing it to a standstill and leaving commuters facing travel disruption.
At least 300 vehicles were stuck on frozen roads in sub-zero temperatures.
Most of the vehicles were devoid of snow chains and had to be tugged out by the army troops as drivers found it hard to navigate in the blizzard with hundreds of vehicles stuck in the 5km stretch of snow on both sides of Sela Pass at an altitude of 13,000 feet.
At least 300 vehicles were stuck on frozen roads in sub-zero temperatures. (Photo courtesy: EasternCommand_IA@easterncomd)
Bhavesh Dutta, a tourist from Jessore Road in North Kolkata, said, "We were stuck in snow on our way to Tawang with no mobile network. It was really scary. All we could do was pray for safety, and suddenly some army jawans arrived and helped us through the blizzard."
Rescue operations began from 3:30 pm on Monday and continued till late in the night. Despite low visibility and treacherous weather conditions, the team of army rescuers managed to help struggling drivers and rescued a one-and-a-half year old child and a 72-year-old woman, who were rushed to an army hospital in a critical condition.
Another tourist, D Bose from Kolkata said, "I was stuck on the road for almost 10 hours. We were not expecting a blizzard. The wind was strong and it was pretty poor visibility at that time. Thankfully, the army came to our rescue."
The rescue effort lasted for almost seven hours. Army sources said the traffic has been cleared, but the road at various points remains covered in snow.
Weather warnings have been issued for tourists travelling to high-altitude areas of Arunachal in the wake of heavy snowfall and storm. Forecasters have predicted more snow and howling winds in areas around Sela.
Last year, the army had rescued 127 tourists stranded at Sela Pass.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Monday 12 March , 2018 Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Heavy Costumes Caused Amitabh Bachchan Pain; Doctors Recommend One Day's Rest
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift to Get New 6-Speed Manual Gearbox
- Out of Control Chinese Space Station 'Tiangong-1' to Crash to Earth Within Weeks
- Anushka Sharma Sports Virat Kohli's T-Shirt, Gives it a Cool Makeover; See Pics
- Here's Why New Nokia Phones Are Even Stronger Than Before; Interaction With Juho Sarvikas