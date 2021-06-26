'Valley, Waterfall, Much More': Mesmerising View from Vistadome Coach on Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express

Indian Railways restored Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special Train on Saturday with a Vistadome coach. The train ran with the European-style coach for the first time on this route. The decision was taken for the passengers to enjoy the view of the Western Ghats on Mumbai-Goa route.

Vistadome are European-style coaches equipped with advanced features such as wide glass windows, glass roofs, observation lounges and rotatable seats, which can rotate up to 180 degrees for passengers.

This was the first trip booked to a full house for the coach. “Vistadome coach will offer unhindered views of valley, river, waterfalls, and much more on the Mumbai-Pune route," a commuter travelling in the coach was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Passengers on Mumbai-Pune route can enjoy the scenic beauty while passing near to Matheran Hill (near Neral), Songir Hill (near Palasdhari), Ulhas River (near Jambrung), Ulhas Valley, Areas of Khandala, Lonavala, etc. and the waterfalls, tunnels on the South East Ghat section.

Sharing photos of the new coach through his Twitter account, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal wrote: “A Panoramic View of the Western Ghats: Wide window panes & glass rooftops of the first ever Vistadome Coach in Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express provide passengers with a unhindered, unique and unforgettable travel experience. Come, experience the Western Ghats as never before!."

A Panoramic View of the Western Ghats: Wide window panes & glass rooftops of the first ever Vistadome Coach in Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express provide passengers with a unhindered, unique and unforgettable travel experience.Come, experience the Western Ghats as never before! pic.twitter.com/vr2coDAq7h — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 26, 2021

The train halts at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Neral (only for train number 01007), Lonavala, Talegaon, Khadki and Shivaji Nagar.

The Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special train includes one Vistadome coach, three AC chair cars, 10 second class seating and one second class seating cum guard’s brake van.

01007 Deccan Express special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 07.00 hrs daily and arrive Pune at 11.05 hrs same day. While, 01008 Deccan Express special will leave Pune at 15.15 hrs daily and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 19.05 hrs same day.

