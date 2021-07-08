CHANGE LANGUAGE
U'khand Valleys Near Indo-China Border Cut off After Heavy Rain Washes Away Bridge

The bridge was built over the Kulagar rivulet on the TanakpurTawaghat national highway, close to the Indo-China border, Dharchula Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) AK Shukla said.

The Darma, Vyas and Chaudas valleys were cut off from the rest of the border districts on Thursday after a 48-metre-long concrete bridge was washed away following heavy rains. The bridge was built over the Kulagar rivulet on the Tanakpur-Tawaghat national highway, close to the Indo-China border, Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) AK Shukla said.

A trek route has been developed as a substitute by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for the time being, he said. Transshipment is being done along a 100-metre area to reach either side of the breached road, Shukla said.

The BRO has said a Bailey bridge will be built as an alternative within five days to resume vehicular movement to the border valleys, he added.

first published:July 08, 2021, 21:50 IST