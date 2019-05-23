Valmiki Nagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name JD(U) Baidyanath Prasad Mahto JD(U) Baidyanath Prasad Mahto LEADING

Valmiki Nagar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SBSP -- -- Bhola Ray BLND -- -- Durgesh Singh Chauhan JKP -- -- Manoj Kumar RHS -- -- Rakesh Kewat BBC -- -- Shiv Kumar Chaudhary RSVP -- -- Rajesh Kushwaha INC -- -- Shashwat Kedar JD(U) -- -- Baidyanath Prasad Mahto IND -- -- Munna Singh SHS -- -- Sushma Devi IND -- -- Ramesh Prasad IND -- -- Suresh Sah Nota -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Deepak Yadav

1. Valmiki Nagar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.76% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.12%. The estimated literacy level of Valmiki Nagar is 54.26%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Satish Chandra Dubey of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,17,795 votes which was 13.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.44% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Baidyanath Prasad Mahto of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 1,83,675 votes which was 30.64% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 46.33% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.80% and in 2009, the constituency registered 46.99% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Valmiki Nagar was: Satish Chandra Dubey (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,86,312 men, 6,70,236 women and 50 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Valmiki Nagar is: 27.162778 84.330833Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: वाल्‍मीकि नगर , बिहार (Hindi); বাল্মিকীপুর, বিহার (Bengali); वाल्मिकी नगर , बिहार (Marathi); વાલ્મિકીનગર, બિહાર (Gujarati); வால்மிகி நகர் , பீகார் (Tamil); వాల్మీకి నగర్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ವಾಲ್ಮಿಕಿನಗರ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); വാൽമീകി നഗർ, അസം (Malayalam).