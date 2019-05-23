English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Valmiki Nagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Valmiki Nagar (वाल्मीकि नगर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Valmiki Nagar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.76% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.12%. The estimated literacy level of Valmiki Nagar is 54.26%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Satish Chandra Dubey of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,17,795 votes which was 13.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.44% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Baidyanath Prasad Mahto of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 1,83,675 votes which was 30.64% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 46.33% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.80% and in 2009, the constituency registered 46.99% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Valmiki Nagar was: Satish Chandra Dubey (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,86,312 men, 6,70,236 women and 50 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Valmiki Nagar is: 27.162778 84.330833
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: वाल्मीकि नगर , बिहार (Hindi); বাল্মিকীপুর, বিহার (Bengali); वाल्मिकी नगर , बिहार (Marathi); વાલ્મિકીનગર, બિહાર (Gujarati); வால்மிகி நகர் , பீகார் (Tamil); వాల్మీకి నగర్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ವಾಲ್ಮಿಕಿನಗರ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); വാൽമീകി നഗർ, അസം (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
JD(U)
Baidyanath Prasad Mahto
JD(U)
Baidyanath Prasad Mahto
LEADING
Valmiki Nagar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SBSP
--
--
Bhola Ray
BLND
--
--
Durgesh Singh Chauhan
JKP
--
--
Manoj Kumar
RHS
--
--
Rakesh Kewat
BBC
--
--
Shiv Kumar Chaudhary
RSVP
--
--
Rajesh Kushwaha
INC
--
--
Shashwat Kedar
JD(U)
--
--
Baidyanath Prasad Mahto
IND
--
--
Munna Singh
SHS
--
--
Sushma Devi
IND
--
--
Ramesh Prasad
IND
--
--
Suresh Sah
Nota
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Deepak Yadav
