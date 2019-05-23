English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Valsad Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Bulsar): Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Valsad (વલસાડ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
26. Valsad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.84% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 62.64%. The estimated literacy level of Valsad is 77.63%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, K C Patel of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,08,004 votes which was 18.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.05% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Kishanbhai Vestabhai Patel of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7,169 votes which was 0.93% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 46.20% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 74.28% and in 2009, the constituency registered 56.11% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Valsad was: K C Patel (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,75,073 men, 7,36,988 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Valsad Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Valsad is: 20.4323 73.148
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: वलसाड, गुजरात (Hindi); ভাইসাদ, গুজরাত (Bengali); वलसाड, गुजरात (Marathi); વલસાડ, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); வல்சாடு, குஜராத் (Tamil); వలసాడ్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ವಲ್ಸದ್, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); വൽസാദ്, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Dr.K.C.Patel
BJP
Dr.K.C.Patel
LEADING
Valsad Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BMP
--
--
Babubhai Chhaganbhai Talaviya
IND
--
--
Gaurangbhai Rameshbhai Patel
IND
--
--
Ganvit Jayendrabhai Laxmanbhai
IND
--
--
Patel Umeshbhai Maganbhai
BTP
--
--
Patel Pankajbhai Lallubhai
SVPP
--
--
Patel Nareshbhai Babubhai
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Chaudhari Jitubhai Harjibhai
BJP
--
--
Dr.K.C.Patel
BSP
--
--
Kishorbhai Ramanbhai Patel (Rajubhai)
