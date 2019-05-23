Valsad Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Bulsar): Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name BJP Dr.K.C.Patel BJP Dr.K.C.Patel LEADING

Valsad Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BMP -- -- Babubhai Chhaganbhai Talaviya IND -- -- Gaurangbhai Rameshbhai Patel IND -- -- Ganvit Jayendrabhai Laxmanbhai IND -- -- Patel Umeshbhai Maganbhai BTP -- -- Patel Pankajbhai Lallubhai SVPP -- -- Patel Nareshbhai Babubhai NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Chaudhari Jitubhai Harjibhai BJP -- -- Dr.K.C.Patel Leading BSP -- -- Kishorbhai Ramanbhai Patel (Rajubhai)

26. Valsad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.84% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 62.64%. The estimated literacy level of Valsad is 77.63%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, K C Patel of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,08,004 votes which was 18.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.05% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Kishanbhai Vestabhai Patel of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7,169 votes which was 0.93% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 46.20% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 74.28% and in 2009, the constituency registered 56.11% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Valsad was: K C Patel (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,75,073 men, 7,36,988 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Valsad is: 20.4323 73.148Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: वलसाड, गुजरात (Hindi); ভাইসাদ, গুজরাত (Bengali); वलसाड, गुजरात (Marathi); વલસાડ, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); வல்சாடு, குஜராத் (Tamil); వలసాడ్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ವಲ್​ಸದ್​, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); വൽസാദ്, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam)