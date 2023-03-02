T Works, India’s largest prototyping centre, will be inaugurated at 5.30pm on Thursday by Foxconn chairman Young Liu in Hyderabad. The facility aims to handhold entrepreneurs as they make the journey from an idea to a product. The centre will help to design and build a prototype using state-of-the-art equipment, design tools, and mentoring across fields.

Giving a sneak peek into the centre on Wednesday, Telangana’s information technology, electronics and communications (ITE & C) minister K Taraka Rama Rao said: “T Works is a unique initiative by the Telangana government. The prototyping centre with its cutting edge facilities and equipment will accelerate India’s journey to become a leader in product innovation."

Speaking to News18, Dr Premnath Basa, a materials scientist and co-founder of SpruceGel, explained how the facility will help innovators. “I have met a team from T Works at an event organised for the Association for Lady Entrepreneurs of India. They explained the facilities available for budding entrepreneurs. I feel it is a very valuable asset for innovators as the machinery and infrastructure available at the centre can help them chisel out attractive prototypes. Further, the expert staff present there can mentor the ideators to arrive at a physical manifestation of their ideas. They can guide you on what is the best way to create a prototype out of your idea," he said.

The spaces currently available in the facility include laser cutting and engraving, testing lab (environmental, vibration, metrology), electronics lab, 3D printing, metal and wood shops, garage space, ceramics studio, library, and a retail store.

“T Works is for non-IT products and services. It is into manufacturing physical products. For example, they have advanced 3D printing with the help of which you can manufacture your prototype within a very short time. If you want to make a water bottle from metal, you have to dedicate at least some three weeks to it. There will be various stages like design and fabrication. But with a 3D printer, you can get the same prototype within a day. Having a functional and attractive prototype can go a long way to convince businesspersons to invest in your product," added Dr Basa.

Student innovator Vadla Pranavi, who is the co-founder of Porcini Parcels, said T Works is the perfect platform for innovators to dream without fear. “T Works is the right place for all the innovators to reach for the further development of their products. They listen to the problem statement and the idea of the prototype and help us in the designing of it or the fine-tuning of it," she said. “It basically helps in modifying the prototype with creative designs."

