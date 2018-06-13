GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Valuables Worth Rs 27 Lakh Looted From Jewellery Shop in Rohini

Police are probing whether the accused were also involved in another robbery in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, in which a jeweller was shot dead in front of his son. ​

PTI

Updated:June 13, 2018, 12:31 PM IST
Photo for representation only
New Delhi: Three men robbed valuables worth Rs 27 lakh from a jewellery shop in Rohini today by holding the employees captive, the police said.

The accused came inside the showroom on the pretext of buying jewellery. They held the employees captive, threatened to shoot them and decamped with valuables, they said.

They even took the digital video recorder of the CCTV cameras, the police said.

The shop employees told the police that the accused had visited the outlet last week also on the pretext of buying jewellery, but had then said that they would come back later.

Police are probing whether the accused were also involved in another robbery in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, in which a jeweller was shot dead in front of his son.

