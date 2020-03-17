Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Value of 'Enemy Properties', Once Owned By Those Who Migrated to Pak & China, Stands at Rs 1 Lakh Crore

G Kishan Reddy said as on date, shares of 302 companies and 12,426 immovable enemy properties are vested in the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI).

PTI

Updated:March 17, 2020, 5:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Value of 'Enemy Properties', Once Owned By Those Who Migrated to Pak & China, Stands at Rs 1 Lakh Crore
File photo of Minister of State G Kishan Reddy. (Twitter)

New Delhi: The value of 'enemy properties', once owned by those who had migrated to Pakistan and China decades ago, is estimated to be about Rs one lakh crore, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday.

Reddy said as on date, shares of 302 companies and 12,426 immovable enemy properties are vested in the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI).

The value of such properties has been estimated at about Rs one lakh crore, he said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

The enemy property refers to any property belonging to, held or managed on behalf of an enemy, an enemy subject or an enemy firm.

The government has vested these properties in the Custodian of Enemy Property for India, an office instituted under the central government.

After the India-China war of 1962 and Indo-Pakistan war of 1965, the Enemy Property Act was enacted in 1968, which regulates such properties and lists the custodian's powers.

The minister said vesting of an enemy property is an ongoing process as new properties are taken up for vesting after their identification, and the properties so vested are taken up for disposal thereafter.

The disposal is subject to market processes and judicial interventions. Therefore, no time limit has been fixed for disposal of enemy properties, he said.

Reddy said the central government has laid down detailed procedure for sale of enemy shares vide an order dated February 18, 2019.

Further, the government vide orders dated March 21, 2018, March 8, 2019 and January 22, 2020 laid down the detailed procedures for disposal of immovable enemy properties vested in the Custodian of Enemy Property for India, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram