Vande Bharat Express Hit by Flying Ballast; Windows, Driver’s Windscreen Damaged
The stone chunks hit the driver’s windscreen and one each side outer glasses of windows of coach numbers C4, C6, C7, C8, C13 and two glass panes of C12, causing damage.
File photo of Vande Bharat Express (News18)
The Vande Bharat Express, India’s fastest train, suffered damages on Saturday after it was hit by a flying ballast. Some windows and the main driver’s screen were broken as a shower of ballast came flying towards the train when the Dibrugarh Rajdhani crossing on the adjoining line had a cattle run over, the CPRO of Northern Railways said.
An official statement from the Northern Railways read, “The enroute damage was assessed by the travelling technical team on board the Vande Bharat Express on sight and after careful examination, the train was found fit, so it carried on its onward journey to its destination station at its normal speed. The Train has since then reached New Delhi railway station at 11.05 pm.”
The semi-high speed train was flagged off from New Delhi Railway Station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15, while commercial operations began on February 17. A day ahead of the commencement of operations, the return journey of Vande Bharat Express was disrupted for over an hour.
