English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vande Bharat Express, India's Fastest Train, Breaks Down Day After Launch
The passengers on board, including railway officials and journalists, have been shifted to a different train.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express, India's first semi-high speed train, at New Delhi Railway Station. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: A day after it was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s fastest train, Vande Bharat Express, broke down on Saturday morning, leaving it stranded.
The snag occurred around 15km away from the Tundla junction in Uttar Pradesh, around 200 km away from the national capital.
According to railway officials, the train began making a “weird noise” early on Saturday morning after which its breaks jammed in one of the trailing coaches. Four coaches turned ‘dead load’, forcing loco pilots to halt.
They said that one of the possible reasons for the snag was the train hitting a cow on the tracks. The passengers on board, including railway officials and journalists, have been shifted to a different train.
The train was making its way back to New Delhi, from where it was launched on Friday. It is set to begin its commercial run from Sunday.
The engineers on board got in touch with principal chief mechanical engineer of the Northern Railway and the train has been restarted, officials said.
They further said that the return journey was taking place at night, which is not the normal run time as the train will operate during the day, adding that cattle runs and possibility of fog are higher at night.
Officials are likely to get the Train 18 to the nearest maintenance shed, if not New Delhi.
The engineless train, formerly known as Train 18, had rolled out of the New Delhi railway station at 11.19 am on Friday for its inaugural journey to Varanasi. It had hit a top speed of 130 km per hour in its first journey.
Speaking to reporters on board the train, railway minister Piyush Goyal had said this state of the art train will offer a convenient experience to passengers and reduce travel time on the New Delhi-Varanasi route to eight hours compared to 13-14 hours other trains take for the trip.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The snag occurred around 15km away from the Tundla junction in Uttar Pradesh, around 200 km away from the national capital.
According to railway officials, the train began making a “weird noise” early on Saturday morning after which its breaks jammed in one of the trailing coaches. Four coaches turned ‘dead load’, forcing loco pilots to halt.
They said that one of the possible reasons for the snag was the train hitting a cow on the tracks. The passengers on board, including railway officials and journalists, have been shifted to a different train.
The train was making its way back to New Delhi, from where it was launched on Friday. It is set to begin its commercial run from Sunday.
The engineers on board got in touch with principal chief mechanical engineer of the Northern Railway and the train has been restarted, officials said.
They further said that the return journey was taking place at night, which is not the normal run time as the train will operate during the day, adding that cattle runs and possibility of fog are higher at night.
Officials are likely to get the Train 18 to the nearest maintenance shed, if not New Delhi.
The engineless train, formerly known as Train 18, had rolled out of the New Delhi railway station at 11.19 am on Friday for its inaugural journey to Varanasi. It had hit a top speed of 130 km per hour in its first journey.
Speaking to reporters on board the train, railway minister Piyush Goyal had said this state of the art train will offer a convenient experience to passengers and reduce travel time on the New Delhi-Varanasi route to eight hours compared to 13-14 hours other trains take for the trip.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Thursday 14 February , 2019 2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Live TV
Recommended For You
- US Woman Marries Zombie Child Doll in Intimate Ceremony, Says They Want to Have Kids Now
- From Nick Jonas to Her Tattoo, Priyanka Chopra Answers Most Googled Questions About Her
- Alia Bhatt on Ex-Beau Sidharth Malhotra: I Have a Lot of Love and Respect for Him
- High in Ireland: Island Put on Sale, Can Be Yours for a Million Pounds
- You Can Buy a Porsche, But Not Common Sense: Boating School Trolls Man After Car Ends Up In Water
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results