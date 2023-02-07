Vande Bharat Express Tickets to be Most Expensive Among All Trains on Mumbai-Pune Route, Check Prices

Two new Vande Bharat Express trains from Mumbai are all set to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Febraury 10). Ahead of their launch, reports have suggested that their ticket prices will be most expensive among all other trains that operate on the Mumbai-Pune route.

The new trains will both commence from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT). While one will take the Mumbai-Pune-Solapur route, the other will take the Mumbai-Nashik-Sainagar Shirdi route.

Passengers taking the new Vande Bharat trains to Pune will have to pay Rs 560 for Chair Car (CC) and Rs 1,135 for Executive Chair (EC) car. This will be the quickest train travel to Pune as it will only take 3 hours from Mumbai.

Besides, it will take passengers 6 hours to reach Sainagar Shirdi and 5 hours 30 minutes to reach Solapur, a Times of India report said.

For Nashik, the fares are expected to be Rs 550 and Rs 1,150 for CC and EC. For Sainagar-Shirdi the tariff is expected to be Rs 800 and Rs 1,630 for CC and EC. Lastly, for Solapur, the ticket fare will be Rs 965 and Rs 1,970 for CC and EC, respectively.

The train reached Pune from the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory on February 2, departed for Mumbai in the evening and arrived at CSMT around 8:30 pm the same day.

“The train will undergo trials in the ghat section to test the parking brakes," a senior railway official had told PTI earlier in the morning.

The Vande Bharat Express between Mumbai and Solapur is likely to run through the Bhor ghat (located between Karjat and Khandala on the way to Pune) and is expected to cover the distance of around 455 km in 6.35 hours. The Mumbai-Shirdi train is expected to run through the Thal ghat (in Kasara area near Mumbai) and cover the distance of 340 km in 5.25 hours.

The Vande Bharat trains on both the routes will be run without attaching bankers. Instead, they will have parking brakes which will stop the train from rolling down on gradient.

So far, eight Vande Bharat Express trains have been launched on various inter-state routes, including one between Mumbai and Gandhinagar.

