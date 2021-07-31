Vande Bharat Express To Operate on All Busy Routes in India

Indian Railways has started the preparations of finishing an ambitious project of connecting all the busy routes in India through the Vande Bharat Express by 2024.

More than 100 Vande Bharat Express rakes will be built during this time at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai to provide better and convenient travel to the passengers.

The ministry officials also confirmed the intent of India Railways by stating that all busy routes in India will have a presence of Vande Bharat express train.

In the financial year of 2022-23, 42 rakes with 672 coaches and in the financial year 2023-24 59 rakes with 944 will be produced as a part of the proposed production plan.

Of the 42 rakes to be produced in the financial year 2022-23, 22 rakes will be made at Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, 10 each at Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Rae Bareli, and Rail Factory Kapurthala (RCF), Kapurthala.

In the following financial year of 2023-24, 30 rakes will be made at ICF Chennai, 15 at Modern Coach Factory (MCF) Rae Bareli, and 14 at Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala (RCF).

Out of these, 52 rakes will be manufactured at ICF Chennai, the maximum in both the years. This way 101 rakes with 1616 coaches will be prepared in those two years.

At the current time, two Vande Bharat express trains are already in operation. The first one operates from Delhi to Varanasi, the holy city in Uttar Pradesh.

The second one operates from Delhi to Katra, a small town in Jammu famous as the abode of the holy Shrine of Vaishno Devi.

