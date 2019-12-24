Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Vande Bharat Express Trains Set to Become Faster, Safer

The new coaches will come with enhanced features, including acceleration/deceleration and reduction in turnaround time.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 24, 2019, 11:21 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Vande Bharat Express Trains Set to Become Faster, Safer
File photo of Vande Bharat Express (Image: PTI)

Vande Bharat Express, one of India’s fastest trains, is set to get a host of new features. The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai has published the tender for supply of electrical equipment and other items. With the upgrade, Vande Bharat Express trains will become faster, safer and more energy-efficient.

A statement issued by the Railways Ministry said that ICF has received order to manufacture 44 rakes of 16 coaches each, Livemint reported.

The new Vande Bharat Express trains will be able to reach the speed of 160 kmph in mere 140 seconds and will also help save 20 percent of traveling time, the report said. The new coaches are also suitable for flooding conditions.

The new coaches will come with enhanced features, including acceleration/deceleration and reduction in turnaround time.

Recommendations by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) are being followed for the manufacturing of the new trains.

The report said all the coaches in Vande Bharat Express will be chair car type for day travel.

The new coaches will be fully air-conditioned with automatic intercommunication doors, speakers, retractable footsteps, luggage racks with reading lamps, modular pantry equipment and GPS antenna.

Mobile and laptop charging sockets will be available near the passenger seats. CCTVs and emergency talk back units with networking system will be present in all coaches.

There will be light weight lithium-iron-phosphate batteries in the Vande Bharat Express to provide back up of 3 hours.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram