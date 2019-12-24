Vande Bharat Express Trains Set to Become Faster, Safer

Vande Bharat Express, one of India’s fastest trains, is set to get a host of new features. The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai has published the tender for supply of electrical equipment and other items. With the upgrade, Vande Bharat Express trains will become faster, safer and more energy-efficient.

A statement issued by the Railways Ministry said that ICF has received order to manufacture 44 rakes of 16 coaches each, Livemint reported.

The new Vande Bharat Express trains will be able to reach the speed of 160 kmph in mere 140 seconds and will also help save 20 percent of traveling time, the report said. The new coaches are also suitable for flooding conditions.

The new coaches will come with enhanced features, including acceleration/deceleration and reduction in turnaround time.

Recommendations by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) are being followed for the manufacturing of the new trains.

The report said all the coaches in Vande Bharat Express will be chair car type for day travel.

The new coaches will be fully air-conditioned with automatic intercommunication doors, speakers, retractable footsteps, luggage racks with reading lamps, modular pantry equipment and GPS antenna.

Mobile and laptop charging sockets will be available near the passenger seats. CCTVs and emergency talk back units with networking system will be present in all coaches.

There will be light weight lithium-iron-phosphate batteries in the Vande Bharat Express to provide back up of 3 hours.

