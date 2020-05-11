INDIA

Vande Bharat Mission: 118 People Stranded in USA Land in Hyderabad

Representational image. (Image: PTI)

Representational image. (Image: PTI)

As many as 118 people hailing from India stranded in the USA landed at GMR-led Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Monday as part of the biggest ever off-shore evacuation drive of Indian Citizens under the Vande Bharat Mission.

  PTI Hyderabad
  Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 2:05 PM IST
As many as 118 people hailing from India stranded in the USA landed at GMR-led Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Monday as part of the biggest ever off-shore evacuation drive of Indian Citizens under the Vande Bharat Mission.

The airport handled the second arrival evacuation flight from the USA by the national carrier - Air India flight AI 1617 - from San Franciscovia Mumbai at the Hyderabad airport, airport sources said.

Another batch of Indians from Abu Dhabi (UAE) by Air India Flight AI 1920 is expected to arrive at around 9.30 pm on Monday, they said.

To facilitate the arriving passengers and aircraft crew, the airport has kept the international arrivals and the entire stretch right from aerobridge to arrivals ramp fully sanitised and fumigated.

The airport also enforced the social distancing among passengers right from the aerobridge to across the terminal, the sources added. All arriving passengers and aircraft crew were brought out from the aircraft in a batch of 20-25 persons each.

Each passenger or crew member was screened by the thermal cameras positioned at the aerobridge exit under supervision of the Airport Health officials (APHO) as per the directives of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare prior to Immigration formalities.

After the health screening of passengers, CISF personnel in their protective gears escorted the group of passengers to immigration clearance, they said.

