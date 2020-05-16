Vande Bharat Mission: 121 Passengers from US Land in Hyderabad

As part of the repatriation exercise to airlift stranded Indian citizens abroad under the Vande Bharat Mission, an Air India flight from Newark (USA) via Delhi landed at the HyderabadInternational Airport on Saturday with 121 passengers, airport sources said.

Air India AI 1839 flight landed at the airport at 03:14 am, they said.

All arriving passengers were serviced through the fully sanitized International Arrivals of the Main Passenger Terminal of GMR Hyderabad International Airport, they said.

The airport also enforced social distancing among passengers right from the aerobridge to across the terminal.

The passengers and aircraft crew were brought out from the aircraft in a batch of 20-25 people each.

Each passenger or crew member was screened by the thermal cameras positioned at the aerobridge exit under supervision of the Airport Health officials (APHO) prior to Immigration formalities.

After the health screening, CISF personnel in their protective gears escorted the group of passengers to immigration clearance, the sources said.

Every baggage was sanitized by the disinfection tunnel integrated to the baggage belt as arranged by the airport.

The baggage trolleys were kept fully sanitized for passengers' use, they said.

As per the government's norms, the passengers were taken for mandatory 14 day quarantine at the designated locations in the city, the sources added.