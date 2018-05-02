Won't Allow Delhi's Dyal Singh College to 'Add' Vande Mataram to Name, Says Javadekar



Have requested PM @narendramodi ji to sack Dayal Singh College mgmt head Amitabh Sinha for going against HRD min. assurance that name of Dayal Singh College won’t be changed.I briefed him that Sinha’s mischievous conduct had hurt Sikh sentiments & am hopeful of corrective action.

— Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) May 2, 2018

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar has said that the name of Delhi University's Dyal Singh college will not be changed in any circumstance after it was reported that the management had added 'Vande Matram' to the name of the college's evening wing quietly.Speaking to News18, Javadekar said that the management can find other ways of distinguishing between the morning and evening colleges. "There are many options, like calling it '1' or '2' or 'a' and 'b' but they can't make any other changes," he said, adding that an inquiry would be conducted against those who dared to fiddle with the name.On April 25, Delhi University fraternity found out that the management of Dyal Singh College (Evening) had renamed the college as “Vande Mataram Dyal Singh College”. The administration put up banners of the new name at the annual prize distribution function, reported The Tribune.A college official said that there was no official change in the name of the college and it was done to distinguish between the two colleges — morning and evening — at the function. Chairman Amitabh Sinha and Delhi University VC Yogesh Tyagi could not be contacted.Javadekar's reaction came after union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal tweeted against the management's decision and said that she had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Dyal Singh College managment head Amitabh Sinha for going against HRD ministry assurance that the name won’t be changed.Last year, a controversy had erupted after various sections questioned the proposal of renaming the college. The South campus college was named after Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, founder of The Tribune Trust (1881) and Punjab National Bank (1894). The activist also set up a Dyal Singh Trust, which in 1910 established the Dyal Singh College in Lahore.Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had earlier washed his hands of the controversy when he announced in Parliament that the college renaming was not the Centre’s decision. “We have asked that the decision be withheld forthwith and an immediate meeting be convened,” he had said, adding that Delhi University, with which the college is affiliated, too had been informed.Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee's (DSGMC) general secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa had issued a statement condemning the move. “The Sikh community is shocked at the intrigues of Dyal Singh College chairman Amitabh Sinha and Delhi University VC Yogesh Tyagi, who have connived to change the college name to Vande Mataram Dyal Singh College,” the statement said.It added that the renaming took place despite Javadekar's assurance in the Parliament. Sirsa said they would consider all options, including the legal route, to ensure that the original name of the college was restored.