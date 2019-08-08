Varalakshmi Vratham 2019: Data, Puja Timings and Significance of This Day During Shravan

One of the important days in the Hindu calendar during the month of Shravan or Sawan, Varalakshmi Vratham, popularly known as Varalakshmi Puja day, is celebrated to worship the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Varalakshmi is one of the forms of Goddess Mahalakshmi. Incarnated from the milky ocean, popularly known as Kshir Sagar, Varalakshmi is consort of Lord Vishnu.

Varalakshmi Vratam 2019: Date and Time

The Varalakshmi fasting is observed on the last Friday during Shravan Shukla Paksha and falls just few days ahead of Rakhi and Shravan Purnima. In 2019, the Varalakshmi Vratham falls on Friday, August 9. While the Simha Lagna Puja Muhurat will be observed between 6:55 am and 9:04 am, the Vrishchika Lagna Puja Muhurat will take place between 1:22 pm to 3:36 pm. The Kumbha Lagna Puja Muhurat will begin at 7:31 pm, ending at 9:08 pm, whereas the Vrishabha Lagna Puja Muhurat will start at 12:26 am on August 10, staying till 2:26 am.

Any suitable time during the lagna can be chosen for Varalakshmi Puja, since the evening time overlaps with Pradosh, it is considered the most appropriate to worship Goddess Lakshmi.

Varalakshmi Vratam 2019: Significance

As the legend goes, Varalakshmi Vratham was pronounced by Lord Parameswara to be performed by his consort Parvathi to seek prosperity and happiness for the family. Therefore as per belief, all married women who sought boons for the health, wealth and knowledge for the entire family observe this fast.

