Varanasi Court Begins Hearing Gyanvapi Mosque Suit; Muslim Side Seeks Quashing of Case

Days after the Supreme Court transferred the Gyanvapi mosque case from civil judge (senior division) to district judge, the Varanasi court began hearing the civil suit filed by Delhi-based Hindu women on Monday.

The Muslim side began its arguments, seeking quashing of the case.

The apex court had on Friday said that looking at the complexities and sensitivity of the issue, it is better for a senior judicial officer to handle the case. It also clarified that it is not casting any aspersion on the civil judge (senior division) who was earlier dealing with the suit.

The top court was hearing a plea by Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, against an order by a Varanasi court for a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex adjacent to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

The SC, however, said the interim order dated May 17 directing protection of the “shivling” area and allowing Muslims to offer namaz in the premises shall remain in operation till the maintainability of the suit is decided.

Hearing arguments from the Muslim side, the apex court said this was a “complex social problem” and a solution by a human cannot be perfect. “Our order is to maintain a certain degree of peace and calm, and our interim orders calm some frayed nerves with a healing touch. We’re on a joint mission for preserving a sense of unification in the country,” the SC said.

The civil court is hearing a suit by a group of women seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the mosque. The mosque management committee had opposed filming inside the mosque and also accused the court-appointed commissioner of partiality. Amid the opposition, the survey was stalled for a while.

The videographic survey of the mosque was ordered on April 18, 2021, by the civil judge (senior division) Varanasi following the plea by Delhi residents Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu, and others. The original suit was filed in 1991 in the Varanasi district court for the restoration of the ancient temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque currently stands.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.