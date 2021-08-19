Varanasi DCP's WhatsApp Chat About Transfers, Postings Goes Viral

A screenshot of WhatsApp messages sent by Varuna Vikrant Veer, the Varanasi deputy commissioner of police (DCP), has created a stir in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

According to the viral WhatsApp chat, which is making the rounds on social media, severe allegations of transfer and posting in the Uttar Pradesh Police department have been made.

Sources in the Uttar Pradesh Policesay that the Varanasi Commissioner of Police has asked the DCP for an explanation, but no other senior or junior police officers are ready to comment on the viral chats. Besides, the Varanasi Commissioner of Police, A Satish Kaushik, and the DCP himself have maintained silence on the matter.

DCP Veer, soon after realising that the chats were forwarded to a group, deleted them, but group members by then took screenshots and made the chats go viral. The DCP, after deleting the forwarded chats wrote a message in the group, that his daughter, who was playing with the phone, had forwarded some messages by mistake.

As per sources, a total of five messages were forwarded to the group, of which two were deleted. However, before he could delete it, screenshots of the messages were taken.

The viral WhatsApp chat making rounds on the internet had sensitive discussions about the director-general of police (DGP) Uttar Pradesh Police and the additional director general of police (ADGP) law and order. The chats also contained objectionable comments against the ADGP law and order.

DCP Varuna Vikrant Veer was also in the news after the Hathras incident wherein a Dalit girl was allegedly raped by four youths and soon after her death the last rites were performed in the middle of the night. Opposition leaders and human rights activists had accused Veer of forcing the family members to perform the last rites at midnight.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here