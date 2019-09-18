Flood Alert in Varanasi as River Ganga Crosses Warning Mark, Destroys Hundreds of Crops

New Delhi: Ganga River has crossed the warning mark following which the district administration in Varanasi set up a flood control room and issued helpline numbers for the flood-hit people.

After the water level rose, it inundated the Ghats in Varanasi and the low-lying areas along the river. Boat services have also been suspended. Several localities in the low-lying areas along the Varuna river are also flooded.

The Ganga was flowing at 70.64 metres, 38 cm above the warning level on Monday, while the danger mark is 71.26 metres, said the Central Water Commission.

The rapid rise of water level has thrown life out of gear in Varanasi and submerged hundreds of acres of paddy crop and millets. Water also entered areas around Maruti Nagar and Patel Nagar.

Those living in the low-lying areas are being moved to the relief camp. The District administration has asked the police and the NDRF to remain on high alert.

Three people were rescued from a flooded house along the river Ganga by an NDRF team on Sunday.

Earlier, the cremation of dead bodies was temporarily being done in the lanes of Varanasi as Ganga river inundated the ghats of the holy city.

The cremation ground at Harishchandra Ghat and Manikarnika Ghat were underwater and the last rites of the dead were being performed in the narrow by-lanes and in the backyard of houses adjoining the ghats.

Wooden logs kept for cremations could be seen floating in the floodwaters.

A large number of bodies from the eastern part of the state, as well as Bihar, are brought for the cremation to Varanasi, as according to Hindu belief cremation in this city leads to salvation.

People have also complained of a sudden and exorbitant increase in prices of wooden logs and other material used for performing the last rites.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.