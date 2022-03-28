Varanasi-Howrah Bullet Train to Run Via These Cities in Bihar, Jharkhand

The Central government is focused on developing the eastern region of India. Therefore, the work on several expressways and high-speed train projects in the eastern states is underway. The preliminary survey work for the Varanasi-Howrah High-Speed Rail Corridor has been completed, according to reports. The high-speed train will run from Varanasi to Howrah via Koderma, Hazaribagh, Giridih and Dhanbad in Jharkhand and Sasaram and Gaya in Bihar.

In February, the Ministry of Railways had written to East Central Railway Headquarters. Recently, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav informed the Rajya Sabha, in response to a question, about the operation of bullet trains on seven routes across the country. It also includes the Varanasi-Howrah route, which was discussed at the high-level meeting. Besides, the train may pass through Parasnath in Jharkhand, a world-famous Jain pilgrimage centre, as well.

Meanwhile, the Gaya Junction in Bihar is being developed as a world-class railway station. Tourists flock to Varanasi, the city of Kashi Vishwanath. Similarly, Gaya is the birthplace of Lord Buddha and Vishnu, so it was decided to run the bullet train via Gaya railway station and develop it as a world-class station.

While the Covid-19 pandemic forced the government to halt the construction work, it will resume soon after the detailed project report is made available. The bullet train operations are scheduled to begin by 2030. National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited intends to fully elevate its track for the safe operation of the bullet train.

