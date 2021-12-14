Varanasi Not the First Instance PM Modi Shared a Meal With Labourers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday felicitated workers who have been part of the construction of the mega Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by showering flower petals on them during the inauguration of the temple complex. The Prime Minister also had lunch with the workers at a hall in the complex, acknowledging their contribution in the making of the corridor.

“Behind the success of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project is the hard work of countless individuals. During today’s programme I had the opportunity to honour them and have lunch with them. My Pranams to these proud children of Bharat Mata!" he later said in his tweet, and also shared some pictures.

The photos were widely shared on social media and the PM was lauded for respecting the dignity of labourers. But this is not the first time the PM spent time with workers and labourers.

In April 2016, Modi visited the L&T workers’ residential complex during an official trip to Riyadh and interacted with the workers over tea and snacks. Two months later, on a visit to Doha, he shared a meal with Indian workers at a medical camp there.

In 2019, the PM was lauded for emulating Mahatma Gandhi in washing the feet of sanitisation workers in Prayagraj.

In September this year, the PM paid a surprise visit to the Central Vista project site to review the progress of the work and interacted with workers, enquiring about their well-being.

The next month, as India crossed 1 billion Covid-19 vaccinations, the PM visited the RML Hospital in the capital to thank the medical fraternity for their service during the pandemic. During the visit, Modi also met and interacted with non-medical staff, including security guards.

