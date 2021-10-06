Varanasi Police Commissioner, Disguised as Commoner, Goes on Inspection

A Satish Ganesh, the Varanasi police commissioner, recently walked through several localities of Kashi disguised as a common man to check the promptness and efficiency of police personnel and to do a reality check of their behaviour.

According to reports, police commissioner Ganesh inspected many police outposts. And, as part of the exercise, he primarily visited outposts from Sigra to the Lanka area.

To change his appearance, Ganesh wore a red plain kurta and black jeans. During the inspection, Ganesh interacted with common people, who were present on roads and asked them about the behaviour of the police force. He asked people if police remain at the outposts, if they listen to complaints attentively, and so on.

In the investigation, Ganesh at a police outpost found that three police personnel were glued to their mobile phone screen. At another outpost, the in-charge was not on duty.

Later, Ganesh also visited several police assistance booths where police personnel were absent. Moreover, there was an insignificant presence of the police personnel at several intersections of the city.

Speaking about the inspection, Ganesh said that the police personnel have been ordered to help the traffic police manage the movement of vehicles during peak hours. He further stated that he wanted to get the idea of the functioning of the police force stationed in the field to improve it.

The Commissioner of Police said, “Strict action will be taken against personnel, who were absent or will be absent in future from their duty and those having a careless approach towards duty.”

He further said that the subordinates will have to face consequences at the next crime meeting, and also indicated possible action against station in-charges.

