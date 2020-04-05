Varanasi Sees First Covid-19 Death, Samples Test Positive Day after Man Passes Away at BHU Hospital

Lucknow: Samples of a 55-year-old man, who died in Varanasi on Saturday, tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. The man was undergoing treatment at Sir Sunderlal Hospital on Benaras Hindu University campus. He was diabetic and used to take medicines for blood pressure.

This is the third death due to COVID-19 reported from Uttar Pradesh. The first two victims were from Basti and Meerut districts.

Following the man’s death in Varanasi, 10 of his family members have been sent into isolation, while the Gangapur locality where he used to live has been sealed for sanitisation.

Few days ago, the man complained of cough and cold, following which he was admitted to two private hospitals before being taken to the BHU hospital on April 2. The authorities are now busy identifying other people who may have come in contact with the deceased in the last few days.

According to available information, the man’s first test report weas not clear following which a second test was done wherein he was declared coronavirus-positive.

Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said, “The 55-year-old man was also a patient of diabetes and blood pressure and he was being treated for the same for many years. When he was admitted at BHU, his blood pressure was high. Doctors tried their best, but could not save him. There are 10 family members who are being isolated and the entire vicinity of Gangapur has been sealed for now. Two members from the patient’s family will perform the last rites.”

With this, the temple town of Varanasi registered seven COVID-19 cases. A woman from the district with travel history to the Gulf also tested positive for the virus on Sunday. The woman had landed in Delhi on March 15 and reached Varanasi by train a day later.

Her husband who had accompanied her on the trip has tested negative. The condition of another patient who was admitted at Deendayal Hospital is now stable and has been discharged.

Two persons who had attended the Tablish-e-Jammat congregation in Delhi, which has turned into a major hotspot for the virus, have also been confirmed as COVID-19 patients from the town.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh registered 48 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the total figure to 276. As many as 3,375 people have been quarantined and 59,947 are being monitored, said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi.

