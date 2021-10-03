Varanasi To Become First Indian City to Start Ropeway Service in Public Transportation

Varanasi, the PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency, will soon become the first Indian city to use ropeway services in public transportation. The world’s third and India’s first public transport ropeway is proposed to be constructed from Cantt Railway Station (Varanasi Junction) to Church Square (Godauliya) to ease the traffic congestion.

Soon, with the start of this ropeway project worth Rs 424 crore, Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Dashashwamedh Ghat will be easily accessible.

Covering an aerial distance of 4.2 km, the ropeway is expected to save time and money for the tourists who have to face traffic jams en route to one of the oldest cities in the world, also known as the Gateway of Eastern India.

Vice-Chairman of the Varanasi Development Authority Isha Duhan said, “India will be the third country in the world after Bolivia and Mexico City, and Varanasi will be the first city to use a ropeway for public transport.” This pilot project is being developed in state-of-the-art manner on the lines of Kyoto in Japan, she added.

The main terminus will be at Cantt railway station while other stations will be at Sajan Tiraha, Rathyatra, and Girjaghar (Godowlia) crossings.

One will be able to travel 4.2 km in just 15 minutes. The trolley car with around 220 trolleys will run at a height of about 45 meters. Each cable car will have 10 seats. The cars will move in a gap of 90 seconds to 120 seconds. Around 4,000 people will be able to travel in one direction at a time.

The ropeway will also run at night. The cost of the project will be divided between the Centre and the state government at 80:20.

The VC of Varanasi Development Authority also informed that all the stations built for the ropeway will show a glimpse of Kashi’s art, religion and culture.

