Varanasi To Celebrate PM Modis 'Birthday For 15 Days; Blood Donation, Free Health Camps on Agenda

The 72nd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being celebrated all over the country with great fervour. PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi has taken lead in the festivities, where the celebratory programmes will last for 15 days. The merriment kicked off Friday, with a hawan. Another special ritual and puja are also being organised on the first day of festivities.

The festivities in Banaras are worth a sight – where at some places hawans are taking place amidst the recitation of mantras and while at another place, a 72-meter long scarf– same as PM Modi’s age– is being offered to river Ganga with a wish that the Prime Minister would be blessed with a very healthy and long life.

According to BJP’s Kashi area president, Mahesh Chandra Srivastav, party workers in Varanasi will celebrate their parliamentarian birthday for 15 days, and a plan is already laid out for that.

During the next 15 days, party workers will light candles at various places, blood donation and health camps, along with free equipment distribution camps for differently-abled persons will be organised, a sanitation drive will be started and services to elderly women at old age homes will be offered, he said.

Workers Entrusted Responsibilities

BJP workers will organise exhibitions of products made under the ‘One District One Product’ scheme under the umbrella of the AatmaNirbhar Bharat campaign. Through these exhibitions, people will be made aware of the benefits of being ‘vocal for local’. BJP has entrusted responsibilities to party workers at the district level for the smooth organisation of these exhibitions.

Celebration to last 15 days

BJP’s regional media in-charge, Navratan Rathi said that on September 17, the party will organise a mega blood donation camp. Following this, on September 18, a free health camp will be organised. On September 19, an exhibition will be organised, based on the theme of Prime Minister Modi’s life and political journey.

The party will organise a sanitation campaign on September 20; on September 21, workers will be volunteering ( doing shramdan) at Amrit Sarovar.

On September 22, BJP will organise a campaign for water conservation, while on September 23, an awareness campaign to promote Vocal for Local will be organised.

On September 24, the party will organise a camp to distribute equipment to differently-abled people. On September 25, a seminar on Deendayal Upadhyay is scheduled to take place, while on September 26, programmes will be organised to send out messages to celebrate diversity in India’s unity.

