Varanasi: Waterlogging, Dengue Threat Looms Large in Locality Around BHU

In the monsoon season, water-logged roads have become a source of big concern for Varanasi’s people, who are also battling the twin threats of malaria and dengue. The road around Mahamanapuri Colony, adjacent to Benares Hindu University, Varanasi, turned into a murky pond and has remained the same for the last two months. The situation is so bad that the people living in the colony have to battle dirty rainwater every day while crossing the roads for some errand. Mosquitoes are breeding in the collected water and hence the entire area has become a breeding ground for diseases.

Incidentally, dengue has become a huge problem for Varanasi and other areas of Uttar Pradesh. According to NDTV, the number of deaths due to dengue has risen to 60. The worst-hit districts are Firozabad, Prayagraj and Agra, according to the Hindustan Times.

A local, Varun Singh, also says that owing to the water-logging for so many days, people in nearby areas are falling prey to diseases like viral fever, dengue and malaria, but the officials are not taking any action even after multiple complaints.

Another local from the area, Jitendra Tiwari said that the problem has been persisting for the last two months. This complaint has been lodged with the IGRS portal as many as five times, but the problem has not yet been resolved.

Quite a few times, people also become victims of accidents owing to the issue of waterlogging which puts people in danger from potholes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here