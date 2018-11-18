English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Varavara Rao Remanded in Police Custody Till November 26 in Connection With Koregaon-Bhima Case
He was brought to Pune on Sunday morning and was produced before District and Sessions judge Kishor D Vadane, who remanded him in police custody till November 26.
Poet-Social activist Varavara Rao as he returns home to be placed under house arrest, in Hyderabad on Thursday, Aug 30, 2018. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Pune: Telugu poet Varavara Rao, accused of having Maoist links, was Sunday remanded in police custody till November 26.
Rao was taken into custody in Hyderabad on Saturday after his house arrest ended on November 15 and his petition to quash the transit remand was disposed of by a court there on November 16.
He was brought to Pune on Sunday morning and was produced before District and Sessions judge Kishor D Vadane, who remanded him in police custody till November 26.
District government pleader Ujjwala Pawar, while seeking police custody of 14 days, told the court that Rao had a nexus with top fugitive CPI (Maoist) operatives and was actively involved in the procurement of arms and ammunition, recruitment of students and funding of Maoist activities.
Rao, along with four other activists, was arrested on August 28 after Pune Police conducted raids at various places in the country in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case.
Police alleged that these activists had links with the Maoists, who backed Elgar Parishad event held in Pune on December 31 last year.
The Parishad, police alleged, led to the violence at Koregaon Bhima war memorial in Pune district the next day.
Rao was taken into custody in Hyderabad on Saturday after his house arrest ended on November 15 and his petition to quash the transit remand was disposed of by a court there on November 16.
He was brought to Pune on Sunday morning and was produced before District and Sessions judge Kishor D Vadane, who remanded him in police custody till November 26.
District government pleader Ujjwala Pawar, while seeking police custody of 14 days, told the court that Rao had a nexus with top fugitive CPI (Maoist) operatives and was actively involved in the procurement of arms and ammunition, recruitment of students and funding of Maoist activities.
Rao, along with four other activists, was arrested on August 28 after Pune Police conducted raids at various places in the country in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case.
Police alleged that these activists had links with the Maoists, who backed Elgar Parishad event held in Pune on December 31 last year.
The Parishad, police alleged, led to the violence at Koregaon Bhima war memorial in Pune district the next day.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #SabarimalaForAll: Here’s What’s Buzzing in New Delhi's Ayyappa Temples
- This Country Has the Least Number of Toilets in the World, and It's Not India
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan Revealed at Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition
- Here's Everything About the Food Served at Deepika & Ranveer's Konkani-Sindhi Wedding
- Midnight Snack: This City Has the Most Bed Bugs in the US, Sleep Tight
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...