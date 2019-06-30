Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Vardhan Dispatches Team to Review Situation in Assam After Japanese Encephalitis Cases Reported

Ten high endemic districts of Assam (Shivsagar Barpeta, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Darrang, Udalguri, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Morigaon, Nalbari) have been included under the multipronged strategy for prevention and control of Japanese Encephalitis.

PTI

Updated:June 30, 2019, 6:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vardhan Dispatches Team to Review Situation in Assam After Japanese Encephalitis Cases Reported
Representative image. (Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: In view of the recent cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday dispatched a central team to review the situation in the state.

He directed the ministry to extend all support and assistance to the state government.

"I am closely monitoring the situation. The Health Ministry is coordinating with the Assam government for prevention and management of JE to ensure that the cases don't rise in the state," Vardhan said.

He said the Health Ministry is providing all logistical and technical support to the state government in terms of surveillance and diagnostic kits to strengthen their efforts in addressing JE.

Noting that community participation and empowerment are the most crucial in JE prevention, Vardhan urged all the stakeholders to start rigorous awareness campaigns regarding the preventive steps to be taken by the communities.

The central team is headed by Additional Secretary Sanjeeva Kumar and he is accompanied by the senior officers from the National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme, New Delhi, an official statement said.

As per the directions of the health minister, the team will reach the state by Sunday evening to review the situation.

All 27 districts of Assam were covered under the JE vaccination campaign for those aged between one to 15 years followed by routine immunisation, it said.

Ten high endemic districts of Assam (Shivsagar Barpeta, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Darrang, Udalguri, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Morigaon, Nalbari) have been included under the multipronged strategy for prevention and control of JE.

These districts have also been covered under adult JE vaccination campaign. Out of 10 high burdened districts, funds have been provided for establishment of seven Pediatric ICUs (PICU). Of these, four PICUs have been made functional, the statement added.

For the diagnosis of JE, till date 28 sentinel surveillance hospitals have been identified and the Health Ministry is providing diagnostic kits to the state free of cost, it said.

For rehabilitation of JE disabled patients, the central government has provided funds for strengthening of two Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) departments at Dibrugarh Medical College and Guwahati Medical College.

Japanese Encephalitis is vector-borne encephalitis transmitted by culex groups of mosquitoes. These mosquitoes breed mainly in rice fields and large water bodies rich in aquatic vegetation.

Migratory birds along with pigs in the community play an important role in the transmission of JE from one area to another.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram