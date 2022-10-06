CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#WeatherUpdates#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » India » Varun Chheda, 20-yr-old Indian Student, 'Brutally' Killed by Korean Roommate in US University Dorm
1-MIN READ

Varun Chheda, 20-yr-old Indian Student, 'Brutally' Killed by Korean Roommate in US University Dorm

By: News Desk

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: October 06, 2022, 11:45 IST

Delhi, India

Varun Manish Chheda(left) and Ji Min “Jimmy Sha (right). (Twitter/FOX 59 News)

Varun Manish Chheda(left) and Ji Min “Jimmy Sha (right). (Twitter/FOX 59 News)

Varun Manish Chheda died of “multiple sharp force traumatic injuries" and his roommate made a 911 call to alert the police, after which he was later arrested for the murder.

A 20-year-old Indian-origin student was killed in his dorm, by his Korean roommate at the Purdue University in United States’ Indiana, Police said on Wednesday.

Varun Manish Chheda died of “multiple sharp force traumatic injuries,” according to a preliminary autopsy, NBC news reported.

His roommate, Ji Min “Jimmy” Sha, a junior cybersecurity major called 911 around 12:45 am to alert the police about Chheda’s death. Sha has been arrested on ma murder charge, and is currently in custody.

Ji Min “Jimmy” Sha, a junior cybersecurity major who is in custody for the murder.

Details of the emergency call were not disclosed.

Authorities said the incident happened in a room on the first floor of McCutcheon Hall. Chheda was studying data science at the university.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete said she believed the attack was “unprovoked and senseless.”

Arunabh Sinha, a childhood friend of Chheda’s, told NBC News that Chheda had been gaming and talking with friends online on Tuesday night when they suddenly heard screaming on the call. Sinha was not playing with his friends that night, but they told him they heard the attack and didn’t know what happened. They woke up Wednesday morning to news of his death.

Wiete said Sha, 22, was taken into custody minutes after the 911 call and taken to the police station for further investigation. Chheda’s death is Purdue’s first on-campus homicide in more than eight years, police said.

University President Mitch Daniels said Chheda’s death was “as tragic an event as we can imagine happening on our campus,” adding that “our hearts and thoughts go out to all of those affected by this terrible event.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

first published:October 06, 2022, 11:10 IST
last updated:October 06, 2022, 11:45 IST