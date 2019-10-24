Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Vasai Election Results 2019 Live Updates (वसई): Counting of Votes Begin

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Vasai (वसई) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

October 24, 2019, 9:08 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
-
-
-

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Vasai Election Results 2019 Live Updates (वसई): Counting of Votes Begin
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Vasai (वसई) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

133. Vasai (वसई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Palghar district of Maharashtra and is part of Palghar Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.59% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.97%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,02,172 eligible electors, of which 1,55,773 were male, 1,46,389 female and 10 voters of the third gender. A total of 20 service voters had also registered to vote.

Vasai Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BVA
200
100.00%
Hitendra Vishnu Thakur
IND
--
0.00%
Suneel Mani Singh
SS
--
0.00%
Vijay Govind Patil
VBA
--
0.00%
Shahid Kamal Shaikh
MNS
--
0.00%
Prafull Narayan Thakur
BSP
--
0.00%
Anton Victor Dicuna
NOTA
--
0.00%
Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,90,944 eligible electors, of which 1,50,615 were male, 1,40,327 female and 10 voters of the third gender. A total of 20 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,84,475.

Vasai has an elector sex ratio of 939.76.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Hitendra Vishnu Thakur of BVA won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 31896 votes which was 16.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BVA had a vote share of 51% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Vivek Raghunath Pandit(Bhau) of IND won in this seat by defeating the BVA candidate by a margin of 16798 votes which was 9.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 48.35% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BVA got the most votes and the in the 133. Vasai Assembly segment of Palghar Lok Sabha constituency. Palghar Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 9 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 62.45%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 65.57%, while it was 59.15 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.12%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 332 polling stations in 133. Vasai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 329.

Extent: 133. Vasai constituency comprises of the following areas of Palghar district of Maharashtra: Vasai Tehsil (Part)-Revenue Circle-Vasai, Manikpur and Agashi and Navghar Manikpur (MC), Vasai (MC) and Sandor (CT).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Vasai is: 19.3854 72.8529.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Vasai results.

