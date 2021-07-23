Vast Opportunities in Defense, Aerospace Sector in Telangana: Minister at Boeing Event

Telangana Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday invited companies to come forward for more investments in the defence and aerospace sectors. The minister made the statement during the delivery of the 100th fuselage for the AH-64 Apache combat helicopter to Boeing from the Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited’s (TBAL) state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

Rao congratulated the company for achieving the milestone in a short span. “There are vast opportunities in the defence, aerospace and electronics sectors. Hyderabad is home to defence, aerospace startups and MSMEs, and the government has also set up seven dedicated industrial parks in the sector. Requesting Tata Boeing to come forward to invest more. Our government will come forward to establish a skill training together in the field of aerospace defence." KTR said.

Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India, said, “Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited is an example of Boeing’s commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the co-development of integrated systems in aerospace and defence not just for India, but for the world."

Gupte also said the company has quadrupled their sourcing from India in the past two years to more than USD 1 billion. “Skilled talent, robust infrastructure, ease of doing business, and a highly responsive government administration –make Telangana an ideal destination for the high-end manufacturing work that the aerospace and defence industry demands,” Gupte said.

