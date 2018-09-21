English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vat 69, Smirnoff to be Off the Shelves in Delhi, After Govt Bans Sale for 2 Years
The financial commissioner in his order had charged USL for violating provisions of the Delhi Excise Act, 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules, 2010 by using unauthorised and loose barcodes.
Photo for representation.
New Delhi: The Delhi government has blacklisted liquor manufacturer United Spirits Limited (USL) over charges of using duplicate barcodes. This means that liquor stores in the national capital will not be selling Vat 69 whisky and Smirnoff vodka for at least two years.
The financial commissioner in his order had charged USL for violating provisions of the Delhi Excise Act, 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules, 2010 by using unauthorised and loose barcodes, which could be easily misused, Hindustan Times reported.
“I am of the view that the appellant violated provisions of the Delhi Excise Act, 2009, Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, the terms and conditions of the licence issued to it and the standard operating procedure framed by the Delhi Excise Department and that consequently the department has rightly imposed the penalty of blacklisting under Rule 70 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010 upon United Spirits LTD (USL), Aurangabad,” the order said.
The USL had earlier filed an appeal to challenge the orders of the deputy commissioner and commissioner, Delhi government’s excise department, which had blacklisted USL’s Aurangabad unit and its additional source, Sangrur, Punjab, for three years.
The financial commissioner said that the ‘loose barcodes could easily be misused and cause danger to public health.’
