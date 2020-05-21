INDIA

1-MIN READ

Vat Savitri 2020: Puja Vidhi, Timing, History and Significance

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The Amavasya tithi for the Vat Savitri puja will begin form 09:35 pm on May 21.

Vat Savitri, also known as Savitri Brata or Somvati Amavasya, is celebrated on No Moon Day or New Moon Day in Jyeshtha, or the Jyeshtha Amavasya. This year, the Vat Savitri will be observed on May 22.

According to Hindu belief, married women perform the puja for the well being of their husbands. On this day, women worship the Banyan tree and observe fast.

Vat Savitri 2020: Puja Tithi


According to Drik Panchang.Com, the timings for the Vat Savitri 2020 puja are as follows:

The Amavasya tithi for the Vat Savitri puja will begin form 09:35 pm on May 21.

The puja tithi for Vat Savitri 2020 will end at 11:08 pm on May 22.

Vat Savitri 2020: Puja Vidhi


On this auspicious day, women wake up early in the morning, take a bath and get clad in bridal attires. They put henna (Mehndi) on their hands, wear bangles and jewellery. Then they go on to worship a banyan tree and offer vermillion, sandalwood, akshat and flower to it.

Vat Savitri 2020: History and Significance


It is believed that Savitri, a Hindu woman, forced Yamaraj or God of Death to return the life of her husband Satyavan on this day. She decided to observe a fast till Yamaraj didn’t return her husband’s life.


