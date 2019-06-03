English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vat Savitri Vrat 2019: Date, Time and Significance of this Festival of Somvati Amavasya
On this day, married Hindu women observe this fast for the long life and well-being of their husband.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Vat Savitri Vrat is one of the major days for the married Hindu women. Also known as Savitri Brata or Somvati Amavasya, Vat Savitri Puja is observed on No Moon Day or New Moon Day day in Jyeshtha, or the Jyeshtha Amavasya.
On this day, married Hindu women observe this fast for the long life and well-being of their husband. Vat Purnima Vrat is celebrated on Full Moon Day of Jyeshtha or Jyeshtha Purnima. Hindu married women observe the Vat Savitri fast two times within a fortnight on Vat Savitri and Vat Purnima, depending upon their region.
Vat Savitri Vrat 2019: Date
While Vat Savitri Vrat 2019 will be celebrated on June 3 this year in Northern states of India, Vat Purnima Vrat 2019 will fall on June 16 and will be celebrated by married women in western states of India.
Vat Savitri 2019: Time or Shubh Muhurat
Vat Savitri Vrat 2019 will be observed between 4:39 pm on June 2 and ends at 3:31 pm on June 3. This fast will be observed by married women in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. The fast will be observed on Monday, June 3.
Vat Savitri 2019: Significance
Savitri was a Hindu woman who saved her husband Satyavan from the ‘God of Death’ or Yamaraj. In order to wish for well-being and long life of their husbands, women observe Vat Savitri Vrat and worship Vat or Banyan tree.
Vat Savitri 2019: Puja Vidhi
Women get up early, take a bath and get dressed in traditional attires. They also put henna, and wear jewellery and bangles. The women worship banyan tree and offer vermillion, akshat, sandalwood and flower to banyan tree, followed by taking three rounds around the tree. An important part of the day is to listen to Savitri and Satyavan story.
