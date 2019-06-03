Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Vat Savitri Vrat 2019: Date, Time and Significance of this Festival of Somvati Amavasya

On this day, married Hindu women observe this fast for the long life and well-being of their husband.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 3, 2019, 10:20 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Vat Savitri Vrat 2019: Date, Time and Significance of this Festival of Somvati Amavasya
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Loading...
Vat Savitri Vrat is one of the major days for the married Hindu women. Also known as Savitri Brata or Somvati Amavasya, Vat Savitri Puja is observed on No Moon Day or New Moon Day day in Jyeshtha, or the Jyeshtha Amavasya.

On this day, married Hindu women observe this fast for the long life and well-being of their husband. Vat Purnima Vrat is celebrated on Full Moon Day of Jyeshtha or Jyeshtha Purnima. Hindu married women observe the Vat Savitri fast two times within a fortnight on Vat Savitri and Vat Purnima, depending upon their region.
Vat Savitri Vrat 2019: Date

While Vat Savitri Vrat 2019 will be celebrated on June 3 this year in Northern states of India, Vat Purnima Vrat 2019 will fall on June 16 and will be celebrated by married women in western states of India.
Vat Savitri 2019: Time or Shubh Muhurat

Vat Savitri Vrat 2019 will be observed between 4:39 pm on June 2 and ends at 3:31 pm on June 3. This fast will be observed by married women in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. The fast will be observed on Monday, June 3.

Vat Savitri 2019: Significance

Savitri was a Hindu woman who saved her husband Satyavan from the ‘God of Death’ or Yamaraj. In order to wish for well-being and long life of their husbands, women observe Vat Savitri Vrat and worship Vat or Banyan tree.

Vat Savitri 2019: Puja Vidhi

Women get up early, take a bath and get dressed in traditional attires. They also put henna, and wear jewellery and bangles. The women worship banyan tree and offer vermillion, akshat, sandalwood and flower to banyan tree, followed by taking three rounds around the tree. An important part of the day is to listen to Savitri and Satyavan story.


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram