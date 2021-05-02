Vattiyoorkavu Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Vattiyoorkavu Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

133. Vattiyoorkavu (वट्टीयोरकोवु), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Vattiyoorkavu is part of 20. Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.34%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 92.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,08,118 eligible electors, of which 99,323 were male, 1,08,787 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vattiyoorkavu in 2021 is 1095.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,95,239 eligible electors, of which 93,359 were male, 1,01,880 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,75,398 eligible electors, of which 84,170 were male, 91,228 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vattiyoorkavu in 2016 was 895. In 2011, there were 677.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, K Muraleedharan of INC won in this seat by defeating Kummanam Rajasekharan of BJP by a margin of 7,622 votes which was 5.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.43% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K.Muralidharan of INC won in this seat defeating Cheriyan Philip of IND by a margin of 16,167 votes which was 14.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.19% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 133. Vattiyoorkavu Assembly segment of Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Thiruvananthapuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Thiruvananthapuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Vattiyoorkavu are: Adv V K Prasanth (CPIM), N Murali (BSP), Adv V V Rajesh (BJP), Adv Veena S Nair (INC), A Shyju (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 64.15%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 70.25%, while it was 64.24% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 133. Vattiyoorkavu constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 147. In 2011 there were 140 polling stations.

EXTENT:

133. Vattiyoorkavu constituency comprises of the following areas of Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala: Wards No. 13, 15 to 25 & 31 to 36 of Tvpm (M. Corporation) & Kudappanakunnu and Vattiyoorkavu Panchayats in Thiruvananthapuram Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Thiruvananthapuram.

The total area covered by Vattiyoorkavu is 36 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Vattiyoorkavu is: 8°32’07.8"N 76°58’12.0"E.

