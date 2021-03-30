Vax Drive in Prisons, Restrictions Extended Till April 10: Strict Measures in Punjab to Curb Covid Rise

As Covid cases and deaths continue to escalate in Punjab, with the UK strain emerging the most prevalent, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered extension of virus curbs till April 10, while directing the Health Department to increase the number of vaccination sites to target the priority categories on urgent basis.

Reviewing the Covid situation with the Chief Secretary and other top officials, the Chief Minister said all restrictions that were in place till March 31 will now remain in force till April 10, after which they would be again reviewed.

Here are the main points:

1) Vaccination Drive in Prisons: The CM ordered the launch of a vaccination drive in prisons, after 40 women in Patiala’s Nabha Open Jail tested positive for coronavirus.

2) Testing, Vaccination in Busy Markets, Areas: Captain Amarinder asked Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to issue necessary directions for carrying out testing and vaccination in busy market areas along with other crowded places. He asked all DCs and Civil Surgeons to identify places where mobile Covid Vaccination Centres can be created, such as police lines, colleges and universities, bigger industrial units, bus stands, and railway stations, PRTC/ Punjab Roadways bus depots, market places, etc. to ramp up vaccination.

3) Inclusion of Other Groups in Vaccination: All eligible government employees, and others that requested for inclusion in vaccine coverage (such as judges, teachers etc.), should be provided the jabs to the extent of being eligible on account of being over 45 years of age, said the Chief Minister.

4) Pooling of Resources for High-case Districts: He also directed pooling of resources available in districts with high number of cases for effective management of the pandemic and uptake of the vaccination.

5) The latest data shows the UK strain of the virus to be the most prevalent in the state. While 326 of the 401 Covid positive samples sent initially to NCDC for genome sequencing were found positive for the UK variant, subsequently of the 95 samples sent to IGIB for genome sequencing, 85 samples were found to be positive for the same.

6) Districts With High Cases: Principal Secretary Health and Family Welfare (PSHFW) shared the updated status of Covid pandemic and the status of vaccination of the eligible categories of beneficiaries. The meeting was informed that the positive cases and deaths were rising rapidly in some of the districts, with projections presented by CMC Ludhiana showing steep rise in the number of cases and peak around 6th April. The number would be decreasing by mid or late May, 2021, as per the estimates, which suggest that Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala are expected to contribute more cases and positivity is likely to be high in the younger population of 40 years of age or less.

7) DGP Requests Vax Drive for Police: DGP Dinkar Gupta said since the last meeting when the decision to challan the Covid protocol offenders along with RT-PCR testing was taken, 90,360 persons had been challaned and tested for the disease. He requested a special vaccination drive in the police lines.

8) Increase Bed Availability: While the availability of L2 and L3 beds in Government as well as in private sectors seemed to be comfortable for now, there was need to increase the bed availability in some of the private hospitals which are treating critically-ill patients, the Chief Minister said. He also directed all districts to ramp up sampling in general and sampling of contacts of CoViD positive patients in particular, increasing RAT to 30%.

9) Monitoring Those in Isolation: Strict monitoring of home isolation patients should be done, they should be transferred to the appropriate level of healthcare facilities if need be, directed the Chief Minister, asking all DCs and Civil Surgeons to ensure that no deaths occur in L2 facility as a rule, and there is early shifting of the patient to L3 facility once it is established that the patient needs critical care.

10) All districts have also been asked to strengthen their teams so that the data entry of Covid sampling and transportation of samples to the designated Lab takes minimum time, and the result is made available within 24 hours.

11) On the vaccination front, the CM directed that any photo ID shall be sufficient to approve the vaccination of eligible beneficiaries. All districts have been ordered to increase the number of vaccination centres by including all health facilities up to the Sub-Centre level, dispensaries, Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic healthcare facilities and private empanelled hospitals.

12) While 45+ age group shall be slated for vaccination from 1st of April, 2021, all the districts shall ensure that all health facilities do get started as Covid Vaccination Centres as early as possible and latest by March 31 with a view to understand the infrastructural bottlenecks, if any, so that there is smooth increase in the number of vaccination centres and the beneficiaries get hassle free vaccination experience.