Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

VBSPU Result 2019: Purvanchal University Declares UG, PG Result; Check Scorecard at vbspu.ac.in

The Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University in Jaunpur has released the official VBSPU Result 2019 or final year results at the official website vbspu.ac.in

Trending Desk

Updated:May 24, 2019, 12:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
VBSPU Result 2019: Purvanchal University Declares UG, PG Result; Check Scorecard at vbspu.ac.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
VBSPU Result 2019 Declared| The Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, located in Jaunpur has released the official VBSPU Result 2019 or final year results for its several undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses at the official website vbspu.ac.in.

The declared VBSPU Result 2019 of final semesters comprises of both VBSPU UG Result 2019 and VBSPU PG Result 2019. For VBSPU UG Result 2019- semester score for BA, B.Com, BPE and B.Sc programmes is announced, while for VBSPU PG Result 2019- scorecard for MA, M.Com and M.Sc courses is released by the Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University.

VBSPU Result 2019: Step to check VBSPU UG, VBSPU PG Semester Score

The below mentioned steps will help candidates in checking their VBSPU UG or VBSPU PG result at the official website of the Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University.

Step 1- Visit the official website, vbspu.ac.in
Step 2- Here, the current year’s admission brochure is advertised, click anywhere on the homepage
Step 3- You will get a tab reading as VBSPU Result 2019, click on it
Step 4- Select your course- VBSPU UG Result 2019 or VBSPU PG Result 2019
Step 5- Enter the required details
Step 6- Your scorecard and VBSPU Result will be displayed
Step 7- Download and take a print out for future reference

The Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, previously known as Purvanchal University, which is an affiliating university, has conducted the final semester examination from March 25 to April 20 for post graduate courses and from March 1 to May 3, undergraduate exam was held.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram