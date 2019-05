VBSPU Result 2019: Purvanchal University Declares UG, PG Result; Check Scorecard at vbspu.ac.in

The Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, located in Jaunpur has released the official VBSPU Result 2019 or final year results for its several undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses at the official website vbspu.ac.in The declared VBSPU Result 2019 of final semesters comprises of both VBSPU UG Result 2019 and VBSPU PG Result 2019. For VBSPU UG Result 2019- semester score for BA, B.Com, BPE and B.Sc programmes is announced, while for VBSPU PG Result 2019- scorecard for MA, M.Com and M.Sc courses is released by the Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University.The below mentioned steps will help candidates in checking their VBSPU UG or VBSPU PG result at the official website of the Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University.Step 1- Visit the official website, vbspu.ac.inStep 2- Here, the current year’s admission brochure is advertised, click anywhere on the homepageStep 3- You will get a tab reading as VBSPU Result 2019, click on itStep 4- Select your course- VBSPU UG Result 2019 or VBSPU PG Result 2019Step 5- Enter the required detailsStep 6- Your scorecard and VBSPU Result will be displayedStep 7- Download and take a print out for future referenceThe Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, previously known as Purvanchal University, which is an affiliating university, has conducted the final semester examination from March 25 to April 20 for post graduate courses and from March 1 to May 3, undergraduate exam was held.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)