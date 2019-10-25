Vector Control Teams Scout Bhopal's Posh Area as Municipal Body Cracks Down on Dengue

Vector control teams from Bhopal roamed through the posh Char Imli area of the city for the second day in a bid to control the rise of dengue cases.

The health department continued with their meetings on measures to control dengue and vector spread in the posh area as well as surrounding places of Bhopal for the second straight day, reported The Times Of India.

District Malaria Officer (DMO), Dr Akhilesh Dubey had earlier claimed that there has not been a single case of dengue in Char Imli area in the state capital.

The report states that Char Imli is not listed in the health department's vector reporting, however, the area ranks eighth in the list of ten dengue-infested locations in Bhopal. These include Kolar, Ashoka Garden, Sanket Nagar, Piplani, Bag Sweania, Nehru Nagar, Semra, Kotra and Viashali Nagar.

The report further added that 725 people have tested positive for dengue in Bhopal this year alone with more than 500 cases being registered in the last three months.

As many as 115 teams of the DMO are scouting the city for detecting larvae and spraying chemicals to combat the mosquito-borne disease of dengue.

