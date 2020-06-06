Ved Marwah, Former Delhi Police Chief and Ex-Governor, Passes Away in Goa

Ved Marwah, who served as the former Commissioner of the Delhi Police, died on Friday at a hospital in Goa.
Marwah had served as a former governor of Manipur, Mizoram and Jharkhand.
The Goa Police confirmed the news on their Twitter handle.
"We are deeply saddened at the loss of a great leader of the police force. Shri Ved Marwah, IPS, led the force from the front through difficult times and served as a Governor to three states. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family," they said in a tweet.
We are deeply saddened at the loss of a great leader of the police force. Sh. Ved Marwah, IPS led the force from the front through difficult times and served as a Governor to 3 states. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. @goacm pic.twitter.com/fBn5QnRSr7— DGP_Goa (@DGP_Goa) June 5, 2020
Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi expressed his shock at Marwah's demise.
I am shocked to know that Shri Ved Marwah former CP Delhi passed on. He was once my boss as JS Women’s Development, the best I ever had. He was President @StStephensClg Alumni Assn. I was VP with him. Pray for peace for his soul. @CafeSSC— Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) June 5, 2020