Ved Marwah, Former Delhi Police Chief and Ex-Governor, Passes Away in Goa

Ved Marwah, who served as the former Commissioner of the Delhi Police, died on Friday at a hospital in Goa.

Marwah had served as a former governor of Manipur, Mizoram and Jharkhand.

The Goa Police confirmed the news on their Twitter handle.

"We are deeply saddened at the loss of a great leader of the police force. Shri Ved Marwah, IPS, led the force from the front through difficult times and served as a Governor to three states. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family," they said in a tweet.

Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi expressed his shock at Marwah's demise.