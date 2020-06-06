INDIA

1-MIN READ

Ved Marwah, Former Delhi Police Chief and Ex-Governor, Passes Away in Goa

A file photo of Ved Marwah. (Twitter/Goa Police)

Marwah had served as a former governor of Manipur, Mizoram and Jharkhand.

  • News18.com New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 6, 2020, 12:15 AM IST
Ved Marwah, who served as the former Commissioner of the Delhi Police, died on Friday at a hospital in Goa.

The Goa Police confirmed the news on their Twitter handle.

"We are deeply saddened at the loss of a great leader of the police force. Shri Ved Marwah, IPS, led the force from the front through difficult times and served as a Governor to three states. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family," they said in a tweet.

Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi expressed his shock at Marwah's demise.


