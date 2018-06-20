English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Vedanta Says Acid Leak Severe at Tamil Nadu's Sterlite Copper Smelter
Vedanta, the Indian subsidiary of London-listed Vedanta Resources, said it sought a limited reconnection of the electricity supply for maintenance to guard against a potential loss of life and damage to air and ground water.
Police stand guard outside Sterlite copper smelter controlled by London-listed Vedanta Resources in Thoothukudi . (Image: Reuters)
Thoothukudi: Vedanta Ltd said on Wednesday a sulphuric acid leak from a tank at its Sterlite copper smelter was severe and inaction could lead to serious environmental consequences.
The district administration had said on Sunday the leak was minor, and steps were being taken to empty the storage tanks as a safety precaution.
"There is a severe leakage in the pipe flanges and ... the pipe flanges are submerged in the acid pool collected in the dykes around the acid storage tank," the company said in a petition to the Madras high court.
Vedanta, the Indian subsidiary of London-listed Vedanta Resources, said it sought a limited reconnection of the electricity supply for maintenance to guard against a potential loss of life and damage to air and ground water.
"There is a grave risk and danger as there are other tanks and there are flammable chemicals and materials within the plant area," it said.
However, the district's top administrative official Sandeep Nanduri stuck to the earlier view that the leak was minor.
"That is their version, and this is ours. However, we are completely evacuating the sulphuric acid from all tanks as a safety precaution," said Nanduri.
The Tamil Nadu state government ordered a permanent closure of the plant and disconnected the power supply last month following protests that turned violent and culminated in the police opening fire on protesters, killing 13 of them.
The protesters demanded a permanent shutdown of the plant, which they said was causing air and water pollution. Locals and activists see the smelter as a risk to fisheries. Vedanta says the protests are based on false notions.
Vedanta also said it was unable to meet government officials because of the tense situation prevailing after the protests.
A senior state minister told Reuters in an interview early this month that there was "no question" of engaging with the company, and the plant will remain shut.
The smelter, which has been shut for about three months, annually produces about a million tonnes of sulphuric acid, a corrosive byproduct of copper smelting used as a raw material by the fertiliser industry.
It accounted for over a third of India's refined copper production, and employed over 3,000 people. The company plans to appeal the government's move to shut the plant.
Also Watch
The district administration had said on Sunday the leak was minor, and steps were being taken to empty the storage tanks as a safety precaution.
"There is a severe leakage in the pipe flanges and ... the pipe flanges are submerged in the acid pool collected in the dykes around the acid storage tank," the company said in a petition to the Madras high court.
Vedanta, the Indian subsidiary of London-listed Vedanta Resources, said it sought a limited reconnection of the electricity supply for maintenance to guard against a potential loss of life and damage to air and ground water.
"There is a grave risk and danger as there are other tanks and there are flammable chemicals and materials within the plant area," it said.
However, the district's top administrative official Sandeep Nanduri stuck to the earlier view that the leak was minor.
"That is their version, and this is ours. However, we are completely evacuating the sulphuric acid from all tanks as a safety precaution," said Nanduri.
The Tamil Nadu state government ordered a permanent closure of the plant and disconnected the power supply last month following protests that turned violent and culminated in the police opening fire on protesters, killing 13 of them.
The protesters demanded a permanent shutdown of the plant, which they said was causing air and water pollution. Locals and activists see the smelter as a risk to fisheries. Vedanta says the protests are based on false notions.
Vedanta also said it was unable to meet government officials because of the tense situation prevailing after the protests.
A senior state minister told Reuters in an interview early this month that there was "no question" of engaging with the company, and the plant will remain shut.
The smelter, which has been shut for about three months, annually produces about a million tonnes of sulphuric acid, a corrosive byproduct of copper smelting used as a raw material by the fertiliser industry.
It accounted for over a third of India's refined copper production, and employed over 3,000 people. The company plans to appeal the government's move to shut the plant.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Digital India? Survey Reveals Just 25% of Indian Adults Using The Internet
- Meeting The Drag King: At Delhi’s Posh Nightclub, the Audience Leave Their Gender Back at Home
- Sanju: When Rishi Kapoor Scolded Sanjay Dutt For Spoiling Ranbir With Lavish Presents
- Lust Stories Review: Radhika Apte, Karan Johar Own This Cocktail Of Desire
- Dhadak First Song: Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's Vibrant Chemistry Wins Hearts in the Title Track