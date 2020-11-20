Vedanta Wins Zambian Appeal In Konkola Copper Mines Case

LUSAKA: A Zambian court on Friday ordered a stay on liquidation proceedings for Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to allow owners Vedanta and ZCCM-IH to proceed to arbitration, the provisional liquidator said in a statement.

The ruling by the Court of Appeal represents a significant win for Vedanta, which is seeking the removal of the liquidator appointed by state mining investment firm ZCCM-IH – which owns 20% of KCM on the government’s behalf – to run the company.

The India-based group has been locked in a dispute with the Zambian government since May last year, when Lusaka appointed the liquidator. Legal arguments over the case have been heard in both Zambia and South Africa.

Provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu said the court has not discharged him, and that he would continue to run the company.

A spokesman for Vedanta did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the ruling.

