Veer Bal Diwas: Sahibzades Stood Against Mughals, We Must Remember Their Sacrifice, Says PM Modi

The day is not far when students in Kerala and Northeast will learn of the valour of sacrifices of Sahibzades, the children of the last Sikh guru Gobind Singh, who laid down their lives while defending their faith, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, participating in a “historic" programme marking ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

“India is celebrating the first-ever Veer Baal Diwas. The sacrifices we have been remembering for ages are being acknowledged by the whole country today. Veer Baal Diwas stands for Shaurya and Sikh Balidan. Veer Baal Diwas will empower Indians to take pride of their identity. It will help us celebrate our past and inspire us to build our future," the PM said.

Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, the martyred sons of the last Sikh guru, were tortured but didn’t give up, he said. “Aurangzeb ordered their death but the Sahibzades weren’t scared… Every mother tells stories of Lord Krishna to her children. Sahibzades gave their lives for the country, but today so many children do not know about them," Modi said.

#PMModi's special connect with the Sikh community as he pays tribute at #VeerBalDiwas programmeListen in#VeerBaalDiwas pic.twitter.com/lMk5oeh5Jt — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 26, 2022

“The day is not far when students and children of Kerala and North East will also know and study about Sahibzades," he added.

The PM had on January 9 this year, the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, announced that December 26 will be observed as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ to mark the martyrdom of the Sikh guru’s sons Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh.

PM Modi on Monday will also attend a ‘Shabad Kirtan’ performed by about 300 ‘Baal Kirtanis’ and also flag off a march-past by about 3,000 children in Delhi.

The government is organising interactive and participative events all over the country to inform and educate the citizens, especially young children, about the story of exemplary courage of the ‘sahibzades’, the children of the last Sikh guru Gobind Singh, who laid down their lives while defending their faith.

Essay writing, quiz competitions and other activities will be organised in schools and colleges across the country. Digital exhibitions will be set up at public places like railway stations, petrol pumps and airports, among others.

Read all the Latest India News here