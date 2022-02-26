Veer Savarkar Death Anniversary: Vice Prez Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi, Other Leaders Pay Tribute to Freedom Fighter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his death anniversary. “Tributes to the great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar ji, the epitome of sacrifice and tenacity, on his death anniversary. His life dedicated in the service of the motherland will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen," Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Born on May 28, 1883, at Bhagur village of Nashik district in Maharashtra, Savarkar passed away on February 26, 1966, in Mumbai.

Paying tribute to Savarkar, Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu, tweeted: “My humble tributes to the great nationalist, freedom fighter & social reformer #VeerSavarkar on his Punya Tithi today. He was a crusader against social evils like caste discrimination & untouchability. His sacrifices for the freedom of our motherland will always be remembered."

My humble tributes to the great nationalist, freedom fighter & social reformer #VeerSavarkar on his Punya Tithi today. He was a crusader against social evils like caste discrimination & untouchability. His sacrifices for the freedom of our motherland will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/CjTSi3euAe— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 26, 2022

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari also took to social media platform and paid tribute to Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary.

Tweeting in Hindi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered Savarkar’s bravery. He wrote, “I pay my homage to Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary. In the Indian freedom struggle, he fought against the British rule in a very bold way and suffered many tortures in jail. His struggle and courage will always inspire every Indian."

Savarkar was nicknamed ‘Veer’ for his courage from an early age and was heavily influenced by his older brother Ganesh Savarkar. In 1909, Ganesh opposed the Morley-Minto reforms of the British government. Savarkar also gathered support for the movement but was later sentenced 50 years in jail for this.

During his jail time, Savarkar wrote books like ‘The Indian War of Independence 1857’ which fuelled anti-British sentiments in many Indians.

The former Hindu Mahasabha president was infamously incarcerated in the cellular jails of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, called Kala Pani, by the Britishers. In 2002, the airport in Andaman and Nicobar’s capital city Port Blair was renamed after Veer Savarkar. Savarkar was a staunch critic of the Indian National Congress and also opposed the Quit India movement of 1942. He severely criticised the Congress party for accepting the two-nation policy.

Here’s a look at some of his most popular quotes:

Veer Savarkar advocated against untouchability throughout his life

“The practice of untouchability is a sin, a blot on humanity, and nothing can justify it."

Savarkar was also believed to be a good administrator

“Calmness in preparation but boldness in execution, this should be the watchword during the moments of crisis."

He was self-proclaimed atheist and believed Hinduism is a way of life

“One country one God, one caste, one mind brothers all of us without difference, without doubt."

Savarkar was a staunch supporter of a Hindu Rashtra

“Every person is a Hindu who regards and owns this Bharat Bhumi, this land from the Indus to the seas, as his Fatherland as well as Holyland, that is, the land of the origin of his religion."

